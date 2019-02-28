Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Settles back into bench role
Ilyasova moved back to the bench for Wednesday's 141-140 overtime win over the Kings, finishing with eight points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block in 15 minutes.
Ilyasova picked up his fourth start of the season in Monday's win over the Bulls while Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) was sidelined. The superstar was back in action Wednesday but limited to 24 minutes, but his availability was still enough to result in a significant playing-time reduction for Ilyasova. So long as Antetokounmpo and Nikola Mirotic both remain relatively healthy moving forward, Ilyasova will likely struggle to make much of an impact in the fantasy realm.
More News
-
Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Limited run in starting role•
-
Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Starting for Giannis•
-
Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Productive off bench in win•
-
Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Scores 12 points in Monday's win•
-
Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Starting in place of Giannis•
-
Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Available vs. Washington•
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...