Ilyasova moved back to the bench for Wednesday's 141-140 overtime win over the Kings, finishing with eight points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block in 15 minutes.

Ilyasova picked up his fourth start of the season in Monday's win over the Bulls while Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) was sidelined. The superstar was back in action Wednesday but limited to 24 minutes, but his availability was still enough to result in a significant playing-time reduction for Ilyasova. So long as Antetokounmpo and Nikola Mirotic both remain relatively healthy moving forward, Ilyasova will likely struggle to make much of an impact in the fantasy realm.