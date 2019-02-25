Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Starting for Giannis
Ilyasova will start Monday's game against the Bulls in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
It will be Ilyasova's fourth start of the season, and he should see a boost in minutes, though Nikola Mirotic and Tony Snell could also benefit from Antetokounmpo's absence, while it could also propel D.J. Wilson back into the rotation, temporarily.
