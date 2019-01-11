Ilyasova (quad) will start in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo (hip) for Friday's game against the Wizards, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

With Giannis sidelined, Ilyasova will get the nod at power forward. In two prior starts this season, he's averaged 14.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 22.5 minutes.