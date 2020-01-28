Ilyasova will move into the starting lineup Tuesday against the Wizards with Giannis Antetokounmpo (shoulder) out, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.

It'll be the fifth start of the season for Ilyasova, who's typically the next man up whenever Antetokounmpo misses time. Coach Mike Budenholzer clarified that the reigning MVP is, in fact, dealing with a sore shoulder and is not sitting out to rest, so his status will be worth monitoring in the coming days. If Antetokounmpo were to miss additional time, Ilyasova could be set for multiple starts.