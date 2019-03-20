Ilyasova will start Wednesday's contest against the Cavaliers.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) and Nikola Mirotic (thumb) out, Ilyasova will start, and he should see extended run. In five previous starts this season, he's averaged 11.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 23.0 minutes.

