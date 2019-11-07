Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Struggles from deep
Ilyasova finished with two points (0-4 FG, 0-4 3pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one block in 14 minutes of action during the Bucks' 129-125 win against the Clippers on Wednesday.
While Ilyasova's scoring output was discouraging, the disappointment didn't stop there, as he posted a season-low in minutes in addition to a team-low in plus-minus for the night at minus-11. Considering the 32-year-old has shot an abysmal 3-point percentage of 18.8 on the season, he will need to drastically improve his efficiency from deep in order to be seriously considered as a viable fantasy option.
