Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Thrives in spot start
Ilyasova ended with 18 points (7-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 17 rebounds and one block in 24 minutes during Friday's 112-86 victory over the Hawks.
Ilyasova moved into the starting lineup Friday, replacing Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) who was a late withdrawal. Ilyasova finished with an 18-and-17 double-double in just 24 minutes. He still has the ability to contribute when afforded sufficient playing time. Antetkounmpo doesn't sound as though he is going to miss significant time and the missed game may have simply been as a result of the opposition. If he does miss another game, Ilyasova would make for a strong DFS play.
