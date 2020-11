Ilyasova will remain with the Bucks for the time being, as the deal to send him to the Kings fell through, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The key piece of the key, Bogdan Bogdanovic, has opted to enter restricted free agency rather than engage in a sign-and-trade with the Bucks. As a result, Ilyasova, Donte DiVincenzo and D.J. Wilson -- the trio originally headed to Sacramento -- will remain with Milwaukee.