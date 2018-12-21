Ilyasova underwent surgery to repair his fractured nose and he will remain out indefinitely.

The Bucks did not provide an exact update on Ilyasova's recovery timetable, but it sounds like he is slated to miss at least a couple games going forward. In his absence, both Thon Maker and D.J. Wilson, who played key roles in the team's last win over the Pelicans, will likely see an increase in usage off the bench.