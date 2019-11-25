Play

Ilyasova (heel) has been upgraded to probable for Monday's game against the Jazz, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Ilyasova has a good shot at returning to the rotation after missing Saturday's game against Detroit due to left heel soreness. In 15.4 minutes per game this season, he's averaging 5.7 points and 4.8 rebounds.

