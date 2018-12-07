Ilyasova (concussion) has been upgraded to probable Friday against the Warriors, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Ilyasova has been plagued with injuries the past two weeks, the most recent one being a concussion. It's probable though that the Turkish veteran will be able to play, but will ultimately be a game time decision for the Bucks before Friday's game against Golden State.

More News
Our Latest Stories