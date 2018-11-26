Ilyasova (knee) will dress for Monday's game against the Hornets.

The phrasing from coach Mike Budenholzer is a bit odd, and it could imply that Ilyasova is still dealing with some soreness in his right knee. However, he's apparently feeling well enough to return to active duty after missing Saturday's game, so expect Ilyasova to play his usual role off the bench until the team says otherwise.