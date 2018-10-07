Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Will not play Sunday
Ilyasova will not play in Sunday's preseason game against the Timberwolves due to a hamstring injury, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The team appears to just be exercising caution with the veteran, as it doesn't look like Ilyasova's injury is too serious. With Ilyasova and Thon Maker (knee) out of the lineup, Christian Wood could end up seeing more minutes off the bench Sunday night.
More News
-
Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Agrees to return to Miwaukee•
-
76ers' Ersan Ilyasova: Bench-leading scoring total in Game 3•
-
76ers' Ersan Ilyasova: Moving back to bench•
-
76ers' Ersan Ilyasova: Double-doubles in start•
-
76ers' Ersan Ilyasova: Shifting into starting five for Game 2•
-
76ers' Ersan Ilyasova: Double-doubles off bench in Game 1•
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.