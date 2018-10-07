Ilyasova will not play in Sunday's preseason game against the Timberwolves due to a hamstring injury, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The team appears to just be exercising caution with the veteran, as it doesn't look like Ilyasova's injury is too serious. With Ilyasova and Thon Maker (knee) out of the lineup, Christian Wood could end up seeing more minutes off the bench Sunday night.