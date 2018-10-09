Ilyasova (hamstring) will remain out for Tuesday's preseason tilt with the Thunder, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Ilyasova will be missing a second straight contest because of the injury, but he still has over a week to get back to full strength prior to the regular-season opener. The Bucks also finish out the preseason schedule Friday against the Timberwolves, which could be an opportunity for some tune-up work if Ilyasova is feeling healthy enough for a return. His availability for practice later this week should be a good indicator of his status for Friday.