Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova: Will remain out Tuesday
Ilyasova (hamstring) will remain out for Tuesday's preseason tilt with the Thunder, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Ilyasova will be missing a second straight contest because of the injury, but he still has over a week to get back to full strength prior to the regular-season opener. The Bucks also finish out the preseason schedule Friday against the Timberwolves, which could be an opportunity for some tune-up work if Ilyasova is feeling healthy enough for a return. His availability for practice later this week should be a good indicator of his status for Friday.
