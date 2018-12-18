Ilyasova (nose) is listed as out for Wednesday's matchup against the Pelicans.

Ilyasova is slated to miss a second straight game Tuesday. The Bucks have generally opted to go small when Ilyasova misses time. From a minutes perspective, Milwaukee's main beneficiary when Ilyasova is out is Pat Connaughton. The guard sees a bump of 6.2 minutes per game (for an average of 24.3) with Ilyasova absent.