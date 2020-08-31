Mason will be active for Monday's Game 1 against the Heat, Bucks radio voice Ted Davis reports.

With Eric Bledsoe (hamstring) set to sit out, Mason will move up to active duty and could serve as the third point guard behind starter George Hill and Donte DiVincenzo. Mason has been among the best players in the G League this season, but he's played sparingly at the NBA level, appearing in just nine games for Milwaukee during the regular season. His last action came back on Aug. 13 during a seeding-game matchup against the Grizzlies.