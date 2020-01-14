Bucks' Frank Mason: Dealing with oblique injury
Mason has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Knicks with a strained oblique.
One of Milwaukee's two two-way players, Mason has spent most of the campaign with the G League's Wisconsin Herd. The 2017 second-round pick most recently logged 33 minutes in the Herd's 131-123 win over the Canton Charge on Saturday, but the likely picked up the oblique injury along the way. Mason can be viewed as day-to-day for now, and once he's eventually moved past the injury, he'll likely be dispatched back to the Herd so he can play regularly.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...