Mason has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Knicks with a strained oblique.

One of Milwaukee's two two-way players, Mason has spent most of the campaign with the G League's Wisconsin Herd. The 2017 second-round pick most recently logged 33 minutes in the Herd's 131-123 win over the Canton Charge on Saturday, but the likely picked up the oblique injury along the way. Mason can be viewed as day-to-day for now, and once he's eventually moved past the injury, he'll likely be dispatched back to the Herd so he can play regularly.