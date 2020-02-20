Bucks' Frank Mason: Erupts in G League
Mason supplied a game-high 44 points (13-23 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT) to go with three assists, three rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes Wednesday in the G League Wisconsin Herd's 107-103 win over the Grand Rapids Drive.
One of the Bucks' two two-way players, Mason has seen the majority of his action in the G League this season and has played a major part in guiding the Herd to a league-best 28-8 record. Wednesday's scoring haul was a new season high for Mason, whose previous best came back on Jan. 7, when he erupted for 34 points against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.
