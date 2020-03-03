Mason exploded for 32 points (10-25 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five assists, three rebounds and three steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 115-108 win over the Westchester Knicks.

Mason is averaging 26.4 points per game and, at least from an offensive standpoint, he seems to be ready to make the jump to the next level. He has dominated the G League all season long while shooting with efficiency -- he has made 50.5 percent of his shots and 42.5 percent of his three-point attempts to date.