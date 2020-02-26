Mason registered 28 points (9-25 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six assists and four rebounds during Tuesday's 133-128 win over the Blue Coats.

Mason has been one of the G-League's most deadly scorers and that didn't change here. The talented guard has topped the 20-point mark in six of his seven February contests for the Herd, a span where he has averaged 28.7 points per contest. Numbers like that are the reason why he has spent most of the 2019-20 with the Bucks and not with the Herd.