Bucks' Frank Mason: Goes for 28 points with ease
Mason registered 28 points (9-25 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six assists and four rebounds during Tuesday's 133-128 win over the Blue Coats.
Mason has been one of the G-League's most deadly scorers and that didn't change here. The talented guard has topped the 20-point mark in six of his seven February contests for the Herd, a span where he has averaged 28.7 points per contest. Numbers like that are the reason why he has spent most of the 2019-20 with the Bucks and not with the Herd.
