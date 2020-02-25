Mason notched 36 points (14-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists and four rebounds during Sunday's 126-117 loss to the Grand Rapids Drive.

Mason hasn't seen an NBA court since late December, but he has looked impressive at the G League level. The talented guard has averaged 25.7 points per game this season and continues to be one of the best players in the league. He should see time at the NBA level sooner than later after topping the 30-point mark in each of his last three games.