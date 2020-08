Mason had 11 points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3PT, 3-4 FT), four assists and two rebounds in Tuesday's loss to the Nets.

Mason wasn't active for the Bucks' first two seeding games, but he ended up seeing extensive minutes Tuesday as the Bucks fell to the undermanned Nets in shocking fashion. The former Kansas standout played much of the second half with the Bucks keeping a close eye on the workloads of Eric Bledsoe (18 minutes), Giannis Antetokounmpo (16) and Khris Middleton (16).