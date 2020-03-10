Mason logged a season-high 30 minutes off the bench Monday in the Bucks' 109-95 loss to the Nuggets. He contributed nine points (4-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds and one steal.

With seven regular rotation players sitting out due to minor injuries or for rest purposes, Mason doubled up his playing time from his previous four appearances with the Bucks this season combined. The poor shooting took a big night off the table for Mason, who will presumably drop back out of the rotation for the Bucks' next game Thursday versus the Celtics.