Mason posted 12 points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two assists and one steal in nine minutes during Thursday's 113-92 scrimmage win over the Spurs.

The G League MVP showed off his scoring ability during the Bucks' opening scrimmage, nearly shooting one free throw per minute. Chances are he'll still have an extremely minimal role come playoff time, but it's possible he continues to see action in the upcoming scrimmages and even some seeding games.