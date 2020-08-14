Mason finished with 18 points (7-13 Fg, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 26 minutes during Thursday's 119-106 loss to the Grizzlies.

Mason continued his recent strong play, dropping 18 points only days after recording a career-high against the Wizards. The Bucks were once again without a number of their regulars, affording Mason additional playing time. He has the ability to put up numbers but is typically restricted to a very minor role, negating any potential value.