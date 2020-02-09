Bucks' Frank Mason: Puts up 26 points in victory
Mason (abdomen) had 26 points (10-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and three assists in Saturday's 134-118 win over the Main Red Claws.
Mason saw only 21 minutes but made efficient use of his time on the court. The 25-year-old appears fully recovered from the abdominal strain that sidelined him during the back half of January.
