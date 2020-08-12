Mason finished with 19 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT), five boards, six assists and two steals in 22 minutes of a 126-113 win against the Wizards on Tuesday.

Mason scored a career-best 19 points in the contest as he saw an extended look with multiple Bucks regulars sitting out. Mason has only appeared in two games since the restart, as he's a depth option for Milwaukee, but he's shown he has the chops to compete when he does take the floor. With Milwaukee having the No. 1 seed wrapped up, Mason could see another healthy dose of minutes against Memphis on Thursday.