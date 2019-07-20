Bucks' Frank Mason: Signs with Bucks
Mason signed a two-way contract with the Bucks on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Mason averaged 6.8 points, 2.6 assists, and 0.5 triples across 15.8 minutes per game in his first two seasons with the Kings. The Bucks do not have an option for the third point guard on their depth chart yet, so Mason will have the opportunity to earn the role.
