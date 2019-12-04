Play

On a two-way contract, Mason has started all three of his appearances for the Herd, averaging 30.9 minutes across those games.

In his time spent with the Herd, Mason has recorded 23.3 points, 5.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds. In one appearance with the Bucks, Mason played 10 minutes in relief, scoring four points with two assists.

