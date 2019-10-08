Bucks' Frank Mason: Starts at point guard Monday
Mason totaled 14 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, four steals, and three rebounds in 27 minutes during Monday's 122-112 preseason victory over Chicago.
Mason was in the starting lineup Monday as the Bucks' rested a number of players. During his time in Sacramento, Mason had moments of fantasy relevance but was typically more of a deep league option. Moving forward, it would appear as though that is not going to change barring a number of injuries to those ahead of him.
