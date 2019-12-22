Play

Mason is with the Bucks for Sunday's game against Indiana, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.

Eric Bledsoe (leg) is injured and George Hill (thigh) is questionable, so the Bucks brought Mason up from with the Wisconsin Herd as an emergency option. If Hill is ultimately able to play, Mason will likely be inactive, per coach Mike Budenholzer.

