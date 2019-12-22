Bucks' Frank Mason: Up with Bucks on Sunday
Mason is with the Bucks for Sunday's game against Indiana, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.
Eric Bledsoe (leg) is injured and George Hill (thigh) is questionable, so the Bucks brought Mason up from with the Wisconsin Herd as an emergency option. If Hill is ultimately able to play, Mason will likely be inactive, per coach Mike Budenholzer.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...