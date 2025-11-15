Harris registered 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound, one block and two steals across 23 minutes during Friday's 147-134 overtime victory over the Hornets.

Harris logged a season-high 23 minutes, prior to which he had played a combined 22 minutes in five appearances to begin the season. The Bucks went with some different looks in this one, ending with an overtime victory. While it was good to see Harris back on the court, there is no indication that this will turn into a sustained role.