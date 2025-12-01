site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bucks' Gary Harris: Late addition to injury report
RotoWire Staff
Harris (Achilles) is questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards.
Harris is a late addition to the injury report with Achilles soreness. AJ Green would see more minutes on the wing if Harris can't play.
