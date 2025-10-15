Head coach Doc Rivers said Tuesday that Harris (hamstring) is expected to miss 1-2 weeks, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Harris missed Milwaukee's last two preseason games due to a strained right hamstring and is now in danger of missing the team's regular-season opener against the Wizards on Wednesday, Oct. 22. If the veteran swingman is unable to suit up, Cole Anthony and Taurean Prince are candidates for a slight bump in minutes.