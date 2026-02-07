Harris recorded zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two assists and one rebound over 14 minutes during the Bucks' 105-99 win over the Pacers on Friday.

Harris was given the green light to return Friday from a four-game absence due to a left hamstring strain. He failed to connect on any of his three field-goal attempts and did not produce in other statistical categories, but he did get a longer run during the fourth quarter. Harris is averaging 2.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists over 14.8 minutes per game this season and should remain on waivers unless a path to more playing time opens up for the veteran guard.