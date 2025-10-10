Harris compiled five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one assist in 10 minutes during Thursday's 117-111 preseason win over the Pistons.

Following an offseason move from the Magic, Harris now finds himself playing for a team with a lot to prove. Although the Bucks lost some top-end talent, the team's depth may be an issue for Harris when it comes to playing time. With his best years possibly behind him, look for Harris to serve as more of a veteran leader than a statistical contributor.