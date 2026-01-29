site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bucks' Gary Harris: Ruled out for Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Harris (hamstring) will not play Thursday against the Wizards.
Harris has played a minor role for the Bucks in recent outings with 17.3 minutes per contest over his last five games. Amir Coffey and Gary Trent could see increased run with this news.
