Bucks' Gary Harris: Ruled out Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Celtics.
Harris was initially listed as probable for Sunday's contest but was downgraded to doubtful and is now set to miss his second straight game due to left hamstring soreness. His absence positions Cole Anthony and Gary Trent as the primary backcourt contributors off the bench against the Celtics. Harris' next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against the Bulls.