Bucks' Gary Payton: Assigned to G-League
Payton was assigned to the G-League's Wisconsin Herd on Friday.
Payton has seen just 45 minutes of run for the Bucks this year, totaling 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and one steal. Heading down to the G-League should afford him some more playing time and in-game experience.
