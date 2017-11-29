Bucks' Gary Payton: Coming off bench Tuesday
Payton will return to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Kings, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
Payton has started each of the last two games over Tony Snell, but he saw just seven minutes in the Bucks last game compared to 38 minutes from Snell, so this was the expected move all along. Over the last four games, Payton has averaged just 3.3 points and 1.5 rebounds across 9.0 minutes, so he can be avoided for fantasy purposes.
