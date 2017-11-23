Payton exited Wednesday's game against the Sounds with a right ankle sprain and will not return, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Prior to injuring himself, Payton recorded five points (2-5 FG), three assists and two rebounds across nine minutes of action. The severity of the sprain remains unclear, but more should be known in the coming days. For now, consider him questionable for Saturday's game against the Jazz.