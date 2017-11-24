Bucks' Gary Payton: Listed as probable Saturday
Payton (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against the Jazz.
Payton exited Wednesday's game against the Suns with a right ankle sprain. It's apparently not serious, however, as he's probable Saturday. Final word on his status may arrive after that day's morning shootaround.
