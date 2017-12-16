Payton will come off the bench Saturday against the Rockets, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.

Payton made a handful of starts in the wake of an injury to Tony Snell, but he'll return to the bench Saturday as Milwaukee goes with DeAndre Liggins at the two. Regardless of his role, Payton's minutes have been difficult to projection a night-to-night basis, bu the Oregon State product is an afterthought in most fantasy formats.