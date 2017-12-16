Bucks' Gary Payton: Moving to bench
Payton will come off the bench Saturday against the Rockets, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.
Payton made a handful of starts in the wake of an injury to Tony Snell, but he'll return to the bench Saturday as Milwaukee goes with DeAndre Liggins at the two. Regardless of his role, Payton's minutes have been difficult to projection a night-to-night basis, bu the Oregon State product is an afterthought in most fantasy formats.
More News
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...