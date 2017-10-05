Payton went for 15 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 20 minutes during a 104-86 loss to the Pacers on Wednesday.

Payton's 15 points marked a team high and his all-around effort was stronger than the performance of starting point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Payton is likely fighting for a roster spot, and he got extra minutes as guards Jason Terry (undisclosed) and Matthew Dellavedova (undisclosed) both did not play.