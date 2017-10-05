Bucks' Gary Payton: Scores team-high 15 points in Wednesday's loss
Payton went for 15 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 20 minutes during a 104-86 loss to the Pacers on Wednesday.
Payton's 15 points marked a team high and his all-around effort was stronger than the performance of starting point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Payton is likely fighting for a roster spot, and he got extra minutes as guards Jason Terry (undisclosed) and Matthew Dellavedova (undisclosed) both did not play.
More News
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...