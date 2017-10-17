Play

Payton signed a two-way deal with the Bucks on Tuesday.

Payton was released by the team Saturday, but it appears the team just wanted to get him on a two-way deal rather than an NBA contract. He'll spend most of the year with Milwaukee's G-League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, but can spend up to 45 days at the NBA level.

