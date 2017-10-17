Bucks' Gary Payton: Signs two-way deal with Bucks
Payton signed a two-way deal with the Bucks on Tuesday.
Payton was released by the team Saturday, but it appears the team just wanted to get him on a two-way deal rather than an NBA contract. He'll spend most of the year with Milwaukee's G-League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, but can spend up to 45 days at the NBA level.
More News
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...