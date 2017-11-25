Bucks' Gary Payton: Slated to play Saturday
Payton (ankle) participated in shootaround and will "give it a try" for Saturday's game against the Jazz, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Payton sprained his ankle during Wednesday's game against the Suns. But, the long break seemingly helped him get healthy and he's expected to give it a go Saturday. Over the past three games, he's averaged 4.3 points across 9.7 minutes.
More News
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...