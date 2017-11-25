Payton (ankle) participated in shootaround and will "give it a try" for Saturday's game against the Jazz, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Payton sprained his ankle during Wednesday's game against the Suns. But, the long break seemingly helped him get healthy and he's expected to give it a go Saturday. Over the past three games, he's averaged 4.3 points across 9.7 minutes.