Payton will start Wednesday's game against the Suns.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo and John Henson both out, the Bucks will go with a fairly radical shakeup, starting three guards -- Payton, Eric Bledsoe, and Malcolm Brogdon -- together, with Khris Middleton and Thon Maker in the frontcourt. Considering Milwaukee is also without Matthew Dellavedova, Payton could very well see his largest workload of the season. The Oregon State product has appeared in only three games for the Bucks this season and played a season-high 15 minutes Monday against Washington, finishing with eight points and a steal.