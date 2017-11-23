Bucks' Gary Payton: Starting Wednesday vs. Suns
Payton will start Wednesday's game against the Suns.
With Giannis Antetokounmpo and John Henson both out, the Bucks will go with a fairly radical shakeup, starting three guards -- Payton, Eric Bledsoe, and Malcolm Brogdon -- together, with Khris Middleton and Thon Maker in the frontcourt. Considering Milwaukee is also without Matthew Dellavedova, Payton could very well see his largest workload of the season. The Oregon State product has appeared in only three games for the Bucks this season and played a season-high 15 minutes Monday against Washington, finishing with eight points and a steal.
More News
-
Bucks' Gary Payton: Will be active Monday•
-
Bucks' Gary Payton: Signs two-way deal with Bucks•
-
Gary Payton: Let go by Bucks•
-
Bucks' Gary Payton: Scores team-high 15 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Bucks' Gary Payton: Scores five points Sunday in Bucks debut•
-
Bucks' Gary Payton: Signs with Milwaukee•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...