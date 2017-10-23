Payton will be active for Monday's game against the Hornets, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Payton signed a two-way contract with the Bucks prior to the regular season and will be available off the bench Monday with Malcolm Brogdon (knee) out. Payton is unlikely to be a fantasy difference-maker, though he could have some value in deeper leagues if Brogdon misses extended time. For what it's worth, coach Jason Kidd said Monday that he's unsure when Brogdon will return.