Bucks' Gary Payton: Will be waived by Milwaukee
The Bucks plan to waive Payton before Monday, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.
With Payton's two-way contract set to expire Monday after he accrued 45 days of service time in the NBA, the Bucks determined it wasn't in their best interest to sign the point guard to a guaranteed deal. Instead, the Bucks plan to use the open roster spot to sign guard Sean Kilpatrick, according to Haynes, with Milwaukee apparently valuing the potential scoring punch Kilpatrick can provide off the bench. Payton, who has appeared in the Bucks' last five games, is averaging 2.7 points on 40.6 percent shooting from the field over 9.2 minutes per contest on the season. He'll likely land in the G League if he's unable to secure another contract from an NBA team.
