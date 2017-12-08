Bucks' Gary Payton: Will start Friday
Payton, with Tony Snell (knee) out, will draw a start during Friday's game against the Mavericks, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Though Payton will draw the start, there's a strong chance Malcolm Brogdon, a combo guard, absorbs most of Snell's minutes. Even in DFS, Payton is likely a longshot to be fantasy relevant, as he's played just 45 total minutes with the Bucks, accruing 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and a steal.
